ActiveOps Appoints CEO for North America

ActiveOps, a leader in cloud-based back office workforce optimization solutions announces the appointment of Julian Harper as CEO of ActiveOps North America.

Prior to his previous role as ActiveOps CCO, Julian was founder and CEO of RedOwl, a leader in strategic planning software for back office processing operations, acquired by ActiveOps in April 2014. Approaching 20 years' experience in providing software solutions to support operational transformations, Julian will be leading a rapidly expanding team to build on the ActiveOps track record in delivering significant, sustained productivity improvements in back office operations in the banking, insurance and shared service sectors. New roles in North America include; sales and marketing, implementation consultants and customer support, all based from the New York office.

"Over the last year the demand for back office workforce optimization solutions has driven a 40% increase in global revenues for Workware' and the supporting Active Operational Management (AOM') method. The North American market is poised for significant growth and our investment in local capability and infrastructure positions ActiveOps to respond to this demand." Julian commented.

"There has been a wave of recognition of the changing role of back office operations in the market due to digital transformation projects, creation of shared service centers and the adoption of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) during the past twelve months. The need to plan, forecast and schedule software robots alongside their human counterparts is the new reality for operations managers. As the leading pure play back office workforce optimization software vendor in the market, ActiveOps is uniquely placed to support our North American customers in meeting these challenges."

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps - Manage Differently

Since 2005, ActiveOps has been enabling organizations to improve their operational efficiency by helping managers and teams deliver their best possible performance.

ActiveOps provides cloud-based software and services to meet the increasing market demand for back office workforce optimization.

Workware', our cloud-based software, is purpose-built for the back office to quantify work and time, manage capacity, and measure productivity for people and robots. It enables capacity to be optimized, reducing costs and improving service delivery across diverse and complex back office operations.

The Active Operations Management (AOM') method enables teams to collaborate and sustain higher performance through a consistent management framework. Better communication and improved control results in increased staff engagement and well-being.

ActiveOps operates across the globe from offices in the UK, Australia, India, South Africa and North America, supporting back office and shared service operations in financial services, shared service centers, government organizations and Business Process Outsourcers (BPOs).

