RPMI Railpen Meets Deadline on Enhanced Quarterly Reports Using New Reporting as a Service® Solution from Opus Nebula

RPMI Railpen (Railpen) has selected and implemented Opus Nebula's Reporting as a Service® solution for its client investment reports. The Reporting as a Service® solution replaces a legacy reporting system and Railpen's clients will now benefit from richer report content and shorter delivery times. The solution was delivered on time and within the original project budget.

Railpen was advised in late 2015 that their existing reporting solution was being withdrawn at the end of 2016. They had to select, implement, test and launch a new reporting solution within a year. If that wasn't challenging enough they also wanted to review and improve the report content.

Following a robust selection process, including a proof of concept, contracts were signed with Opus Nebula in July 2016. For the remainder of the year as data feeds evolved from Railpen to feed the new format of a report, the capabilities of the new pack evolved iteratively with regular demonstration and review. Speed and ease of on-boarding are proven characteristics of Opus Nebula's Reporting as a Service® offering, which enables significantly faster, more cost-effective deployment than is possible with traditional client reporting system implementations.

Geoff Smith, IT Programme Manager at Railpen, commented: "The speed and ease that Opus Nebula were able to on-board Railpen to their Reporting as a Service® solution was very impressive. Implementation of a traditional buy and build model would simply not have been possible in the timeframe. However, despite being fast to deploy, there is no compromise on report flexibility and quality. Throughout the project Opus Nebula's ongoing support and responsiveness was a significant factor in helping us to meet our deadlines. Opus Nebula has enabled Railpen to fully automate the reporting processes leading to significant improvement in the consistency and quality of reports, while simultaneously reducing process risk.We are now able to deliver a superior level of service to our clients with greater cost efficiency."

Andrew Sherlock, Director and Co-founder of Opus Nebula, said: "We pride ourselves on the timeliness and cost-effectiveness of our Reporting as a Service® solution and are pleased that the inherent characteristics of our model were able to help Railpen achieve their critical business deadline. We are delighted that Railpen has chosen and implemented our solution to revolutionise their client reporting and improve their client servicing. Powered by SimCorp Coric, a multi- award winning client reporting engine, Opus Nebula's solution allows investment firms to offer a world-class reporting service to their clients, in a shorter timescale, with fixed set-up costs and pay-per-use pricing for ongoing production."

Founded in 2014, Opus Nebula provides the Reporting as a Service® solution to investment firms. The solution is a fully configured, complete end-to-end client reporting service, delivered out of the box. The solution is powered by the SimCorp Coric reporting engine, wrapped with a bespoke and highly user-friendly interface to control and manage the reporting process, and is hosted within the Microsoft Azure cloud for capacity, security and resilience. The Opus Nebula solution provides business users with direct control over the entire end-to-end reporting process. The Opus Nebula model allows for fixed on-boarding costs, a pay-per-use operating model, and significantly reduced elapsed time to go-live. Data feeds and final reports are precisely and simply configured to clients' exact content, layout and requirements. SimCorp is a key strategic partner and minority shareholder of Opus Nebula.

Railpen is the investment manager for the Railways Pension Scheme which is one of the UK's largest and longest established pension funds. Railpen is responsible for the safekeeping and investment of around £25 billion on behalf of the scheme's 350,000 members who are connected with the railway industry. You can find out more about Railpen by visiting their website: http://www.rpmirailpen.co.uk

