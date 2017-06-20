ZetaDisplay has entered into an agreement with Finnavia regarding of the delivery of 183 Digital Signage monitors. This agreement has been made separately apart from the Digital Signage agreement signed by the parties 2016.



Finnavia provides and develops airport services in Finland. Finnavia's comprehensive network of 21 airports enables international connections from Finland - and to different parts of Finland. Helsinki Airport is the leading Northern European transit airport for long-haul traffic.



"We are very pleased to have reached this agreement, which strengthen our co-operation regarding the Digital Signage concept delivery agreement which we have signed 2016," explains Leif Liljebrunn, CEO ZetaDisplay AB (publ).



ZetaDisplay is in an expansive phase and has positioned itself in the market by being able to show markedly increased sales and improving communication for its clients by means of the company's media platform for Digital Signage.



ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to major chains in the retailing and service sectors of the Nordic market. ZetaDisplay has about 80 employees and subsidiaries in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Estonia and Finland.



About ZetaDisplay



ZetaDisplay is a leading supplier of Digital Signage to large retail chains and the service industry on the European market. ZetaDisplay's headquarters are located in Sweden with sales offices located in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Estonia and the Netherlands. Since April 2011, its shares have been traded on NASDAQ First North Premier, with the ticker symbol ZETA. The Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bankaktiebolag. More information is available at http://www.zetadisplay.com



About Digital Signage and multichannel communications



ZetaDisplay defines Digital Signage as systems for advertising, profiling and store communications which convey sound, images and films at shops and in public environments. Solutions based on digital screens are a large part of the market, but the development is towards utilizing ever more digital channels in order to communicate offers and other information to customers. This involves solutions which are integrated with social media and websites, as well as applications for smart mobile telephones and tablets which create interactivity with the customer. The development is also towards integrating solutions with the cashier systems of the store chains for automatic price updates and automatic replacement of messages on the digital screens.