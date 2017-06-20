New shares in GreenMobility A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Denmark as per 21 June 2017.



Name: GreenMobility ------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060817898 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: GREENM ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares before change: 1,250,000 shares ------------------------------------------------- Change: 416,666 shares ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares after change: 1,666,666 shares ------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.40 ------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 138514 -------------------------------------------------



