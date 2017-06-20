Wunderman Launches New Commerce Division With Global Ecommerce Consultancy, Salmon

Salmon joins Wunderman adding commerce expertise to Wunderman's global offering.

LONDON, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Wunderman, the leading global digital agency, today announced the launch of a new division, Wunderman Commerce with Salmon, an award-winning ecommerce consultancy as its foundation. Salmon, which joined WPP in 2013, provides market-changing digital commerce solutions to retail, CPG, FMCG, B2B and financial services brands including, Argos, Sainsbury's, Selfridges, Ted Baker and Xerox. Sales across its clients' platforms drive €7.4B in revenue annually.

The launch transforms Wunderman's offering to include enterprise-level retail and mobile commerce capabilities. Recognised as one of the world's most successful ecommerce service providers, Salmon's expertise is in delivering strategy, platform integration and customer experience solutions across platforms including IBM Watson Commerce, SAP Hybris, Intershop and Magento. Salmon will gain access to Wunderman's clients, global scale, world-class CRM capabilities and offshore marketing automation centres.

Salmon, which has operations in London, Amsterdam, New York, Seattle, New Delhi, Beijing and Melbourne, has won numerous awards including the Online Retail Awards' ecommerce and mcommerce provider of the year. Salmon will continue to operate as a standalone brand within Wunderman, working with both Wunderman and other WPP companies.

Taken together, Wunderman now offers clients world-class technology strategy and delivery capabilities across campaigns, commerce and content allowing its clients to build a seamless customer experience underpinned by data. This is supported by more than 2,500 certified marketing technology and data experts.

"This development allows us to deliver our award-winning expertise to global brands and retailers and to work jointly with clients that are looking to achieve true digital transformation," said Neil Stewart, CEO of Salmon, who will head up the new division. "We are delighted to join Wunderman to extend our capabilities and improve our offer to clients."

Mark Read, Wunderman's Global CEO, said: "With a significant share of retail growth coming from online channels and rising disruption from Amazon, Wunderman's clients are increasingly looking for strategic and technical ability in building ecommerce solutions. Salmon's expertise has been built in the UK, by many metrics the world's most competitive ecommerce market, and we look forward to offering it to our clients around the world as we roll out Salmon's capabilities globally."

About Wunderman

Wunderman is a global digital agency whose mission is to inspire people to take action. It isCreatively Driven. Data Inspired. In 2015, industry analysts named Wunderman a leader in marketing database operations as well as a strong performer in customer engagement strategy and its creative work has won numerous awards globally. Headquartered in New York, the agency brings together 7,000 creatives, data scientists, strategists and technologists in 175 offices in 60 markets. Wunderman is a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY). For more information, please visitwww.wunderman.comand follow us @Wunderman.

About Salmon

Salmon is a global digital commerce consultancy that defines and delivers market-changing ecommerce solutions and customer journeys for the world's leading brands. Founded in 1989, with operations in London, Amsterdam, New York, Seattle, New Delhi, Beijing and Melbourne, it has over 750 experts in multichannel commerce, shaping client platforms that drive €7.4 billion in revenue annually across retail, CPT, FMCG, B2B and financial services. Salmon was acquired by WPP in 2013 and is its largest digital commerce consultancy. To learn more, please visit www.salmon.com.

