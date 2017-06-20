sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.06.2017 | 10:31
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Aberforth Geared Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, June 20

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above Company as at the close of business on 19 June 2017 were:-
Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) =252.37p
Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) =252.50p
Zero Dividend Preference Share =159.41p
Below is a summary of the financial position of the Company:
Market value of equity investments:GBP 226.6m
Net current assets (excluding Zero Dividend Preference Shares):GBP 166.3m
Zero Dividend Preference Shares:GBP (116.4m)
___________
Shareholders' Funds (Ordinary Shares):GBP 276.5m
___________
Contact:
Gary Tait
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
20 June 2017

© 2017 PR Newswire