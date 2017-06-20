Sunny and windy Sunday afternoon in the U.K. sees carbon intensity power production level fall below 100g of CO2 per kWh for first time ever, gifting country's energy market glimpse into future power generation mix.

A 'stunning Sunday' for the U.K.'s energy sector was recorded on June 11 as warm, windy sunny weather helped to push the amount of low-carbon energy on the grid to 70%, bringing the nation's carbon intensity of power production below 100g of CO2 per kWh for the first time ever.

A healthy combination of solar PV, wind and nuclear crowded out coal and gas, enabling the British grid to reach a level of carbon intensity not expected to become the norm until 2030. This glimpse into the country's energy future was welcomed by grid managers despite the inherent challenges that remain in bringing greater volumes of intermittent power on to the grid.

According to the National Grid's figures, the afternoon of June 11 saw solar PV meet 8.1% of the U.K.'s power needs, with wind at more than 25%. This follows a Friday in late ...

