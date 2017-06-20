Correction refers to last trading date. Correct information is marked in bold below. The equity rights in NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB will be delisted. Last day of trading will be June 28, 2017.



Instrument Equity Rights --------------------------- Short name NVP TO 3 --------------------------- ISIN code SE0008213094 --------------------------- Orderbook ID 122899 ---------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please call Elin Nygren or Caroline Folke, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com .