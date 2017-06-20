smartTrade Technologies, a multi-asset electronic trading solutions pioneer, announced today that Sucden Financial, a leading London based institutional FX and derivatives broker, has implemented LiquidityFX, smartTrade's fully hosted FX solution.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620005122/en/

Sucden Financial acts as an FX liquidity provider to a wide variety of clients, including retail brokers, banks and hedge funds throughout the world. Their challenge was to find an experienced and proven technology provider with an in-depth understanding of their ambitions within e-FX and its technicalities. Achieving a quick time to market was another prerequisite which required a provider with out-of-the-box connectivity to tier-one banks, non-bank market makers, prime brokers and ECNS.

Sucden Financial selected smartTrade Technologies for their capacity to deliver a sophisticated and complete solution within a challenging timeframe. smartTrade's LiquidityFX solution covers their needs for connectivity to multiple liquidity providers, aggregation, order routing, pricing and distribution as well as a fully integrated order management system. smartTrade is also providing Sucden Financial with its LiquidityFX credit margin module, which allows their end clients to trade larger amounts and leverage their cash margin while enabling Sucden Financial to monitor and manage their risk coverage in real time.

"SmartTrade were well placed to provide us with the necessary tools to help us accomplish our expansion plans," commented Wayne Roworth, co-Head of eFX, at Sucden Financial. "Their ability to provide specific features such as an LD4 matching engine and ECN connectivity for our non-bank prime products were critical milestones for us," he added.

"Our consultative approach enables us to understand clients' requirements and is key to a successful implementation and delivery," commented David Vincent, Chief Executive Officer of smartTrade Technologies. He added, "We believe that our strong experience in providing solutions for the FX brokers is a key asset in helping Sucden Financial achieve their growth objectives."

About smartTrade Technologies:

smartTrade Technologies, a pioneer in multi-asset electronic trading solutions, delivers innovative and intelligent technology enabling you to focus on your trading and grow your business while lowering total cost of ownership and allowing you to quickly adapt to changing market requirements.

smartTrade Technologies provides agile end-to-end trading solutions supporting Foreign Exchange, Fixed Income, Equities and Derivatives asset classes with connectivity to over 95 liquidity providers, aggregation, smart order routing, order management, pricing, distribution, risk management capabilities and a HTML5 user interface. We work with a variety of clients ranging from banks, brokers and hedge funds to proprietary trading desks. LiquidityFX for FX and smartFI for Fixed Income, are solutions available as software only or as a fully managed and hosted service, collocated in all the main market places globally. For more information, visit www.smart-trade.net.

About Sucden Financial:

Sucden Financial is a leading international derivatives broker providing access to a broad range of markets, including exchange and OTC traded products, as well as equities, foreign exchange and bullion.

Formed in 1973 as the London brokerage arm of Sucres Denrées (Sucden Group), the firm has since evolved into one of the largest brokers for traders, fabricators, producers, consumers, investment houses, hedge funds, commodity firms and retail brokers.

Sucden Financial is a Ring Dealing/Category 1 member of the London Metal Exchange (LME) and provides clients with fast, direct access to global markets.

Based in the heart of the City of London, Sucden Financial has offices in Moscow and a subsidiary in Hong Kong (Sucden Financial (HK) Limited).

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

For more information, visit www.sucdenfinancial.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620005122/en/

Contacts:

smartTrade Technologies

Lise Grant, +44(0) 782 684 7707

lgrant@smart-trade.net

or

Sucden Financial

Robert Cantle

press@sucfin.com

