Online Printing Company PrintCarrier.com Launches New Stylistic Range of Business Cards

The largest business card range in the world: 35 creative new styles, including wood, metal and many more.

The online printing company PrintCarrier.com offers business cards made from a variety of new materials, which have not previously been commonly used in online printing. In order to keep its finger on the pulse and meet the ever-growing demand for exclusive products, PrintCarrier.com has made it its mission to offer its customers the widest possible choice.

And not only on paper - PrintCarrier.com is offering new materials for its business cards.

Traditional business cards made of paper are a means of communication for making contacts. But they are often given very little attention. PrintCarrier.com is expanding its product range to include 35 new materials. As well as the familiar business cards in different weights - for example, recycled and standard papers as well as MultiLoft Colour Core business cards - some cards in more unusual materials have been added to the range. With a range including aluminium, vinyl and leather, PrintCarrier.com will be presenting what is probably the largest selection online in terms of the choice of materials for business cards from May 2017.

One of the materials in the new collection is wood. The business cards are made of 100% natural materials and you can choose from native types of wood, such as cherry or beech, or opt for an exotic wood, such as olive. Another natural product is leather, which stands out with its own unique feel. And for creative types, business cards are now available in neon colours made of transparent acrylic glass. Music lovers are also catered for, with designs made from old records. The keyword here is upcycling, with old vinyl records being turned into business cards. Rounding off the product range are various metals such as stainless steel, aluminium and brass. The range of traditional paper cards has also been expanded to include business cards with a special coloured edge.

"As we are in constant contact with our customers via our customer service department, we noticed a particularly large demand for exclusivity in the field of business cards and therefore set about creating a range that is second to none", says the company's founder Günter Makowski.

