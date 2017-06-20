Italtel Awarded Eu Funding To Advance 5G

MILAN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Projects will leverage Italtel's expertise in virtualization, the IoT and edge computing

Italtel - a leading telecommunications company in IT system integration, managed services, Network Functions Virtualization (NFV) and all-IP solutions - today announced it will receive € 1.150K in European Commission Research and Development (R&D) funds for its role as one of the companies promoting three Horizon 2020 research projects.

MATILDA, 5GCITY and 5G ESSENCE are all part of 5G-PPP's Research and Innovation initiative, which the European Commission is supporting with R&D funds. MATILDA (Grant Agreement No. 761898) aims to design and implement a holistic 5G framework for the design, development and Orchestration of 5G-ready applications and 5G network services using Virtual Network Functions (VNFs). Italtel is leading the definition of use cases and their acceptance criteria, as well as supporting demonstration activities.

5GCITY (GA No. 761508) aims to build and deploy a common, multi-tenant, open platform that extends a centralized cloud model to the extreme edge of the network, with demonstrations planned in Barcelona, Bristol and Lucca. Here, Italtel will play the key role of Innovation Manager, chairing the project's Innovation Board and leading project innovations, intellectual property rights, knowledge management and standardization activities. Italtel has also been named as WP2 leader, taking the responsibility for coordinating requirements, use cases, architecture definition, regulations and business models.

In 5G ESSENCE (GA No. 761592), Italtel will work on the edge of the network, supporting novel multimedia use cases (5G Crowded Events and 5G In-flight Entertainment Systems) based on edge network acceleration techniques. 5G ESSENCE aims to provide a flexible scalable platform to support new business models and revenue streams.

"As we look to deliver on 5G's promises of increased data rates and ubiquitous coverage, a number of important new techniques need to be developed and we are proud to be playing a role, alongside other companies, in these Horizon 2020 projects," said Italtel CEO Stefano Pileri. "Through close collaboration, team work and innovative solutions, I am sure each project will lead to the enrichment of our digital society, and positively impact our products and solutions portfolio".

The projects start in June 2017 and are expected to run for 30 months.

