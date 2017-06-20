FORTUM CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 20 June 2017



As part of Finland 100, the centenary of Finland's independence, Fortum is making donations to four Finnish universities. Each donation is EUR 250,000, and the recipients are:



-- Aalto University -- Lappeenranta University of Technology -- Åbo Akademi University (science and engineering) -- University of Oulu (technology)



"We want to celebrate Finland's centenary by looking forward and investing in Finland's most notable strength, i.e. know-how," says Arto Räty, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications, Fortum.



Fortum is one of the official corporate partners of Finland 100, and the donation to universities is part of Fortum's jubilee year programme. The universities can apply for matched funding for the donation through the Government's matched funding scheme, which can be three times the value of the donation.



Fortum Corporation Group Communications



Additional information: Heli Antila, Chief Technology Officer, Fortum, tel. +358 40 571 7188



Fortum Fortum is a leading clean-energy company that provides its customers with electricity, heating and cooling as well as smart solutions to improve resource efficiency. We want to engage our customers and society to join the change for a cleaner world. We employ some 8,000 professionals in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Russia, Poland and India, and 62% of our electricity generation is CO2 free. In 2016, our sales were EUR 3.6 billion. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.fortum.com