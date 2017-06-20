OutSystems is positioned highest in the Leader's quadrant for ability to execute

In a market historically led by code-centric mobile specialists, Gartner has recognised the market demand for high-productivity (low-code, rapid application development) tools for developing mobile applications. In the new 2017 Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms, Gartner named OutSystems a Leader positioned highest for ability to execute.

The mobile enterprise application market is massive and growing rapidly -- according to Research and Markets it is expected to grow to $98.03 billion by 2021.

"Our customers have made it clear they need to deliver mobile apps faster and they need to leverage their existing development teams," said Paulo Rosado, CEO of OutSystems. "We believe this is exactly why, in two short years, our solution has been placed as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant."

These business challenges were highlighted in The 2017 State of Application Development report where time, budget, and skills were identified as the three most critical barriers to mobile development today. The comprehensive report surveyed over 3,200 IT professionals in 40 countries and 28 industries.

To address these pains, last year OutSystems released a breakthrough version of its low-code platform featuring advanced capabilities for enterprise mobile applications. Using the OutSystems platform, any developer can now build the types of secure, scalable, enterprise-grade mobile apps that in the past only highly skilled software engineers were capable of creating.

According to Gartner, Leaders in this Magic Quadrant "must represent a strong combination of Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. In the MADP sector, this means that Leaders are not only good at cross-platform development, deployment and management across the full life cycle, but also have a good vision of the omnichannel and post-app requirements, support for multiple architectures and standards, a solid understanding of IT requirements, and scalable sales channels and partnerships. Leaders must provide platforms that are easy to purchase, program, deploy and upgrade, and which can connect to a range of systems of records and third-party cloud services."

In addition to the research report, Gartner Peer Insights offers verified software ratings and peer reviews for enterprise IT pros. In the more than 100 customer reviews of OutSystems, a number called out mobile app development. As one customer said on April 4, 2017, "Outsystems was the top contender when evaluating the leading MADP solutions. Our development team have now become the rock stars in IT." Read Review Here

