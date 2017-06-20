Russian United Engine Corporation (UEC), specialising in development, serial production, service support of engines for civil and military aviation, space programmes and naval applications, as well oil gas industry and power generation, enters the global commercial aero engine market as a Tier 2-4 supplier.

The components manufactured by UEC for the civil aero engines of the leading world's producers are showcased at the UEC stand at Paris Air Show 2017 which is taking place from 15th until 25th June in Le Bourget (France).

"We are developing a new direction in the structure of our business and are open towards the cooperation with the foreign partners, - says Alexander Artyukhov, UEC Director General. - The integration into the global system of component suppliers for civil aero engines will enable us to use the productive potential of our corporation more efficiently. In order to implement this project, we have accomplished a huge amount of work to prepare and certify the production facilities, as well as to create a world-level management system".

The components production is already taking place by two of the UEC's engine producers: UMPO (Ufa) and UEC Saturn (Rybinsk). The manufacture is certified in line with the international standards. These companies have been approved as the suppliers of the designated set of details for the engines produced by the leaders of the world's aero engine industry. Currently, the activities increasing the production volume and broadening the list of the produced details are being implemented.

UEC (United Engine Corporation, a part of the Rostec State Corporation) is an integrated company specializing in the development, serial production, service and support of engines for military and civil aviation, space programmes and navy, as well as oil and gas industry and power generation.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620005707/en/

Contacts:

United Engine Corporation

Alexander Artyukhov

press@uecrus.com

Tel. +7 (499) 558-38-83