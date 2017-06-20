sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - Director Dealing - Correction

PR Newswire
London, May 30

This is a replacement announcement for the one released on 30 May 2017 at 13.07. The only amendment is to the headline of the announcement.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 61765)

Director Dealing
30 May 2017

Pursuant to Disclosure Rule 3.1, the Company is obliged to notify the market of Director's holdings or interests of the Directors or their connected persons in shares of the Company.

The Company was notifiedon30 May 2017 that the followingholding of Ordinary Shares was acquired and is beneficially held bySteve Bates,the Chairman of the Company:

Purchased

  • 25,000 Ordinary Shares atGBP 2.86165 per share.

Following this purchase, Mr Bates now holds a total of 25,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.vof-fund.com

Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Franczeska Hanford
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001


© 2017 PR Newswire