At the request of Sedana Medical AB, 556670-2519, Sedana Medical AB's shares will be traded on First North as from June 21, 2017.



The company has 8,680,000[1] shares as per today's date.



Short name: SEDANA --------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 17,072,538[2] --------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009947534 --------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 139763 --------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 --------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556670-2519 --------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 --------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities --------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE --------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------



Classification



Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care -----------------



When issued trading



Trading will be on a when issued basis on June 21, 2017, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering has been satisfied and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information, please see page 24 in the prospectus.



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Pareto Securities AB. For further information, please call Pareto Securities AB on +46 8 402 50 00.



[1] See page 62 in the prospectus.



[2] After IPO-related transactions, see page 62 in the prospectus.