Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Worth 53.97 Billion USD by 2022

According to a new market research report "Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market by Product (Toothbrush (Manual, Electric, Battery-Powered), Toothpaste, Mouthwash, Dental Floss, Teeth Whitening, Breath Freshener, Fixative), Distribution Channel (Consumer Store, Drug Store, Online) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market is expected to reach USD 53.97 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 43.31 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.5%. The growth of the market is mainly driven by growing awareness regarding oral hygiene, rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, and technological advancements in oral care products.

By product, the toothpaste segment accounted for the largest share of the market

On the basis of product, the toothpaste segment accounted for the largest share of the global Oral Care Market in 2016. This is primarily attributed to the huge adoption of toothpaste to maintain good oral hygiene, avoid dental diseases, and for post-surgical procedures. The toothbrushes and accessories segment held the second largest share and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, consumer stores held the largest market share in 2016

Based on distribution channel, consumer stores accounted for the largest share of the Oral Care Market owing to the high dependence of manufacturers on retail stores as they serve as immediate distributors of products to customers.

Europe dominated the market in 2016

Europe accounted for the largest share of the Oral Care Market in 2016, followed by Asia-Pacific. Factors such as large patient population, increasing incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, growing adoption of technologically advanced oral care products, and increasing awareness about oral hygiene are contributing to the large share of Europe in the market.

North America dominated the market in 2016

The major players in the global Oral Care Market are Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S.), The Procter & Gamble Company (U.S.), Unilever plc (U.K.), Glaxosmithkline plc (U.K.), GC Corporation (Japan), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Lion Corporation (Japan), 3M Company (U.S.), Dr. Fresh LLC. (U.S.), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Germany), Henkel KgaA (Germany), Jordan AS (Denmark), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (U.S.), Dentaid (U.S.), Kao Corporation (Japan), LG Household & Health Care Ltd. (Japan), Dabur India Ltd. (India), Himalaya (India), Patanjali Ayurved Ltd. (India), Supersmile (U.S.) Ranir, LLC. (U.S.), Young Innovations, Inc. (U.S.), and Ultradent Products, Inc. (U.S.).

