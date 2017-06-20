The Russian hydroelectric power producer will install more stand-alone PV plants in Yacutia's remote areas with no access to the electricity network.

Russian power utility Sakhaenergo OAO, a unit of Russia-based hydroelectric power producer Rushydro, announced it will install more off-grid medium-sized PV plants across remote areas of Yacutia, a region in Russia's Far Eastern Federal District.

Rushydro said the new installations will reduce "expensive" diesel consumption in these areas. The first 50 kW plant will be installed in the rural locality of Orto-Balagan, while two more plants, with a capacity of 40 KW and 50 KW, respectively, will be located in the municipality of Kystatyam. Construction ...

