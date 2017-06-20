The National Thermal Power Corporation confirms installed base of solar has increased to 845 MW after commissioning 225 MW of a 250 MW plant in Madhya Pradesh.

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) of India has provided an update of its solar progress, revealing that it now has 845 MW of installed capacity across India.

This figure was boosted by the recent addition of 225 MW, which is the total commissioned at the Mandsaur Solar Power Project - a 250 MW solar farm located in the state of Madhya ...

