FanDom Sports Media Corp.: Apple App Store Approves FanDom Sports Media Platform for Public Use

SANTA MONICA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2017 / FanDom Sports Media Corp. (CNSX: FDM) (OTCQB: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ42) ("FanDom Sports" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company's flagship "FanDom Sports App" has been approved for download from the Apple App Store.

The App Store's iOS based digital distribution platform, maintained by Apple Inc. will allow sports fans and users to engage in the various innovative features offered by the FanDom Sports App. In conjunction with the formal launch in mid-July, the release of a fully functional version for public download executes on a primary business priority for the Company.

CEO, Blair Naughty notes, "this milestone validates the technology, effort and vision to become a key player in the sport category, fan-focused social network. Having been approved on our first application to the Apple App Store is a testament to the talented digital experts at FanDom Sports Media. I could not be more proud of our teams commitment to excellence."

Additionally, the launch of the FanDom Sports Media promotional video, which highlights some of the inventive functionality of the app is ready for streaming at FanDom Sports Media website at http://www.fandomsportsmedia.com/aboutus/

About FanDom Sports Media Corp.

"FanDom Sports App - fight with your thumbs, not your fists!"

The FanDom Sports App is a comprehensive mobile sports experience, giving the sports fan a front row seat to the hottest debates in sports. All day, every day. The one thing that sports fans love more than watching their favorite sport is arguing about the game and the athletes.

FanDom Sports Media Corp. is an aggregator, curator and producer of unique fan-focused content offered on a category-specific, social network and delivered through the FanDom Sports Media mobile app. We tap into the passion of fans by providing an engaging social platform for the world's most enthusiastic sports fans to share, compare, moan, whine, gloat and trash talk about the sports, teams, players, fans and owners they love, hate and love to hate. Our unique approach blends curated content with user-generated content while providing access to athletes and celebrities both on-line and at local sponsored events.

