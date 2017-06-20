Medtech startup signs milestone distribution deal with global insurance company to offer its wellbeing and stress management to thousands of users

BioBeats, the digital health and artificial intelligence group announced today it has entered into an agreement with AXA PPP healthcare to offer its groundbreaking interactive wellbeing platform and app, Hear and Now, to its UK corporate clients. Hear and Now has specifically been selected by AXA as its digital healthcare platform due to its demonstrated ability to help users manage their work-related stress, wellbeing and fatigue.1

Founded in 2013, BioBeats has developed its revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and software based on evidence-based stress management to target wellbeing in the workplace. BioBeats software identifies stress patterns using existing sensors in smartphones and/or wearable devices such as the Apple Watch, Garmin, Mio, FitBit and Microsoft Band as well as devices by Huawei and LG through BioBeats' collaboration with Google allowing users to understand how their body and mind respond to stress and how it affects them in their work and personal life.

Working together in partnership, BioBeats and AXA will initially offer the platform to the insurer's large corporate customers, with their employees able to access the platform and app via their smartphone and wearable devices. The BioBeats/AXA healthcare platform will also help employers give their employees a direct and less intrusive way to get help, leveraging BioBeats' machine learning to spot when fatigue and sleep recovery are at dangerous levels, helping individuals to make positive behavior changes over time.

Dr. David Plans, CEO of BioBeats, said: "The way people monitor and engage in their health is changing innovations in technology mean greater knowledge and insight is available instantly at our fingertips. Together, BioBeats and AXA want to harness this knowledge. The aim of our platform and app and its future developments is to help users track and improve their overall wellbeing by continuously monitoring levels of physical and mental stress in real-time. The goal is to help our users avoid chronic conditions that arise from unmanaged stress."

Simon Miller, Head of Proposition for AXA PPP healthcare, added: "AXA's corporate wellness strategy is to change the way employers help their employees to manage their health and wellbeing. BioBeats Hear and Now app is pioneering a new era of preventive health where real-time physical and psychological data will enable us to provide individuals with unprecedented insights into and opportunities to improve and maintain their health and wellbeing. Employers will benefit too, with access to anonymised workforce stress data enabling them to shape more effectively their strategies for improving employee wellness, job satisfaction and performance and, in turn, better manage sickness absence, presenteeism and productivity."

In January 2017, BioBeats published a groundbreaking paper in the Frontiers in Human Neuroscience journal entitled "The Association between Work-related Rumination and Heart Rate Variability: a Field Study." This paper, based on BioBeats' pilot study with one of the world's leading financial services institutions, examined the neurophysiology of stress and rumination and was the first ever piece of research to prove the link between rumination (the process of thinking about work outside of work) and cardiovascular disease.

According to the research, the stress of constantly working being connected to your phone, laptop, and emails, without any dedicated interventions, can be deadly as it is linked to cardiovascular disease. The study also revealed the shocking statistic that, "one in two City workers in London are more stressed at home than they are at work."

The partnership between BioBeats and AXA PPP healthcare highlights the fact that businesses are beginning to understand the critical importance of tackling stress and wellness management for their employees. This partnership is a huge endorsement of the scientific and evidence-based approach BioBeats is offering and underscores the point that it is time to change course and actively address how to combat stress and promote wellbeing from a real-time data perspective.

About BioBeats

BioBeats is a digital health and artificial intelligence company that specialises in creating easy-to-use digital corporate and personal wellness solutions. Its world-class team of scientists and designers includes renowned experts in AI, machine learning, wearables, cloud solutions and theoretical computer science. BioBeats solutions, based on years of research, provide insights into individual health and wellbeing by tracking data from wearable and smartphone sensors. Biometric and psychometric feedback is combined with unique machine learning algorithms to deliver personalized stress and productivity management tools based on clinically proven coaching techniques.

Following the launch of its consumer-facing app Hear and Now (recently featured in Apple App Store's Best New Apps, April 2016), the team now provides a platform of machine learning biometric tools to foster wellness at scale, with bespoke corporate versions in active deployment. The company's corporate offering provides solutions to help employees privately control their own wellness through the use of wearables and data-driven coaching.

About AXA

The AXA Group is a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management, with 166,000 employees serving 107 million clients in 64 countries. In 2016, IFRS revenues amounted to Euro 100.2 billion and IFRS underlying earnings to Euro 5.7 billion. AXA had Euro 1,429 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2016. In 2016 Interbrand ranked AXA the 1st insurance brand worldwide for the 8th consecutive year.

In the UK AXA operates through a number of business units including: AXA Insurance, AXA PPP healthcare and AXA Ireland. AXA employs over 10,000 staff in the UK.

The AXA ordinary share is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris under the ticker symbol CS (ISN FR 0000120628 Bloomberg: CS FP Reuters: AXAF.PA). AXA's American Depository Share is also quoted on the OTC QX platform under the ticker symbol AXAHY.

The AXA Group is included in the main international SRI indexes, such as Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) and FTSE4GOOD.

It is a founding member of the UN Environment Programme's Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance and a signatory of the UN Principles for Responsible Investment.

1 Ground-breaking study by BioBeats uncovers new ways to beat stress immediate effect of breathing interventions sees 23% reduction in stress

