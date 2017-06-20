WFM Stock Trading Above Buyout PriceMarkets were rocked back last week when Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its intention to buy Whole Foods Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:WFM). However, something strange has happened since then. The Whole Foods stock price jumped past $43.00, despite the fact that Amazon only offered $42.00 per share. What is going on?Here is what we know.There are rumors that Amazon's rivals will enter competing offers to buy Whole Foods, thus igniting a bidding war. Some analysts raised.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...