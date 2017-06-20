Telenor: Presentation of Telenor Group's second quarter 2017 results on 17 July 2017

The Telenor Group will release its financial results for the 2nd quarter 2017 on 17 July.



Please see below for details about the presentation and conference call for journalists, investors and analysts.



When: Monday 17 July, 0900 CET / 0800 UK TIME

Where: Telenor Expo Visitor Centre, Snaroeyveien 30, Fornebu

The presentation will be held in English. If you are unable to attend the presentation, we offer two other options:

1) Watch the presentation live on the internet



The webcast link will be posted on our website (http://www.telenor.com/investors/) and will also be available retrospectively.

2) Listen to the presentation on the phone

This service also allows you to ask questions at the Q&A session at the end of the presentation. To participate in the conference call:





Dial +47 2350 0296 (local Norway) +46 (0) 8 5065 3942 (local Sweden) +44 (0) 330 336 9411 (local UK) +1 719 457 1036 (local US)

Please state confirmation code 4881040, your name and company to the operator

For the Q&A session: to queue up for questions please press *1

The Q2 material will be available on our website from 0700 CET / 0600 UK time on 17 July 2017 on this link:





https://www.telenor.com/investors/financial-calendar/2017/telenor-groups-results-for-the-2nd-quarter-2017/ (https://www.telenor.com/investors/financial-calendar/2017/telenor-groups-results-for-the-2nd-quarter-2017/)





