Mobile Marketing & Technology today introduced their keynote lineup and other confirmed speakers for the 2017 Mobile Payments Conference (MPC), taking place August 28 - 30, 2017 at the Swissôtel Chicago in Chicago, IL.

The impressive keynote speaker lineup for this year's event include Don Bush, vice president of marketing at Kount; Bill Clark, chief operating officer of ZipRemit; Jack Connors, leader of Google's merchant partnerships for Android Pay; Aaron Lint, Vice President of Research at Arxan; and Usha Nandigala, Technologist and Product Lead at General Motors.

Confirmed presenters for the breakout sessions include from MasterCard, Senior Managing Counsel Member of Digital Payments and Labs, Keun Dong Kim and SVP for New Commerce Partnerships, Stephane Wyper; from Bank of America, Chief Marketing and Digital Strategy Officer, Michael Roberts; from Visa, Vice President - Merchant & Acquirer Partnership Strategy, Debjit Sarkar; from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Global Product Manager, HPE Security, Smrithi Konanur; from Intel Corporation, Strategic Planning (AI/ML, Data Center Group), Meg Mude; and from McKinsey & Company, Global Payments Expert, Laura Brodsky; Expert Associate Partner, Robert Mau; and Junior Partner, Kevin Mole.

This year's agenda will provide attendees with the necessary guidance to navigate a landscape in constant flux. Keynote presentations and breakout sessions will address the many new mobile commerce platforms, services, solutions, and standards that impact every facet of this exploding market. For Retailers, Financial Institutions, ISO, Merchant Services and Vendors, the 2017 Mobile Payments Conference is the must-attend event for industry exposure, business development, market intelligence, and networking.

The Mobile Payments Conference provides unfettered access to the World's foremost leaders from banking; financial services; retail; technology; mobile computing; cybersecurity and data privacy; faster payments or real time payments; financial technology; customer experience and loyalty; engagement and marketing; payments and commerce. Attendees benefit from the MPC's intimate setting, which allows them to interact with the individuals directly responsible for the continuing advancements in payments technology, consumer adoption, and aligning industry with governments and regulatory bodies worldwide.

"This industry is growing exponentially," said MPC Conference Chairman, Marla Ellerman, "and the 2017 Mobile Payments Conference will convene senior executives from all parts of the mobile, payments, security and retail ecosystems, each of whom will benefit from insight of our elite speakers as well as the compelling agenda. Attendees will be presented with firsthand commentary on trends and other factors affecting mobile commerce, with an emphasis on retail, online and person-to-person payments and strategies."

Sponsored by Mobile Marketing & Technology Magazine, Mobile Payments Conference attracts an executive level audience from all parts of the mobile commerce ecosystem which includes retailers and bankers. MPC '17 marks the tenth Mobile Payments Conference that Mobile Marketing & Technology will produce. "Customer Engagement - Mobilizing Your Business," will be the broad theme for the 2017 Mobile Payments Conference. The conference will feature the industry's leading experts who will educate attendees about the latest mobile payments and mobile wallet solutions, services, standards and implementation strategies.

About Mobile Payments Conference

The Mobile Payments Conference (@MPCEVENT) is more than mobile payments, it is an invitation into a growing elite group of professionals who are holding a conversation that never ends. The conference is the pivotal intersection between end users, operations, marketing, finance and technology where we will discuss and answer all your questions. Where other events just talk and present products, The Mobile Payments Conference is an experience through which you'll emerge with the knowledge, resources and relationships to thrive in a hyper-competitive market. For additional information, please visit http://www.mobilepaymentconference.com.

About Mobile Marketing & Technology

Mobile Marketing and Technology is an online publication and community dedicated to educating Marketing, Sales, IT Professionals, and Executives about the latest mobile phone technologies for marketing and communication.

