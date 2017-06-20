Periscope By McKinsey and Nielsen announced today an important alliance through Nielsen's Connected Partner program. Through this collaboration, Periscope's food retailer and FMCG clients will now have seamless access to Nielsen's syndicated point-of-sale (POS) data, panel data, a variety of in-store execution monitoring services, and pricing and promotional models, globally. This collaboration is also anticipated to provide Periscope's clients with access to Data Management Platform services through Nielsen Marketing Cloud. With access to these Nielsen data sources and analytic capabilities, Periscope's clients will be able to make better and faster decisions across their sales and marketing activities.

Nielsen is recognized as a global leader in retail measurement services. Nielsen data is the DNA of the Connected Partner Program; a program in which Nielsen clients and partners can easily collaborate in an open ecosystem. "The seamless integration between Periscope solutions and Nielsen's best-in-class analytics and models epitomizes the open nature of the Connected Partner program," said Steve Hasker, Global President and Chief Operating Officer. "Together through open collaboration and data-driven decision making, we will be able to bridge insights across our Watch and Buy businesses and help clients rapidly and positively impact their bottom line, achieve their business goals and help media and marketing players compete at scale."

"This alliance will enable us to combine Nielsen's breadth of consumer data along with our Insights, Marketing, Category, and Pricing solutions to enable our clients to best understand their customers, markets and opportunities for growth," said Brian Elliott, Managing Partner of Periscope By McKinsey. "Embedding access to this intelligence into our advanced analytic workflow solutions further enables our clients to rapidly make loyalty-driving and margin-enhancing decisions when it comes to their pricing, merchandising, category management and promotional activities."

The Nielsen Connected Partner Program is an industry first solution for companies servicing the FMCG and retail industry. The program enables partner companies and clients to collaborate in an open ecosystem, removing the common barriers to connecting applications and data sets at scale.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc is a global performance management company that provides a comprehensive understanding of what consumers watch and buy. Nielsen's Watch segment provides media and advertising clients with Total Audience measurement services for all devices on which content video, audio and text is consumed. The Buy segment offers consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers the industry's only global view of retail performance measurement. By integrating information from its Watch and Buy segments and other data sources, Nielsen also provides its clients with analytics that help improve performance. Nielsen, an S&P 500 company, has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com.

About Periscope By McKinsey

Founded in 2007, the Periscope By McKinsey platform combines world-leading Intellectual Property, prescriptive analytics and cloud based tools with expert support and training. It's a unique combination that drives revenue growth, both now and into the future. The platform offers a suite of Marketing Sales solutions that accelerate and sustain commercial transformation for businesses. Periscope leverages its world-leading IP (especially from McKinsey but also other partners) and best-in-class technology to enable transparency into Big Data, actionable insights and new ways of working that drive lasting performance, improvement, and a sustainable 2-7% increase in return on sales (ROS). With a truly global reach, the portfolio of solutions comprises of: Insight Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Customer Experience Solutions, Category Solutions, Pricing Solutions, Performance Solutions and Sales Solutions. These are complemented by ongoing client service and custom capability building programs.

To learn more about how Periscope's solutions and experts are helping businesses continually drive better performance, visit www.periscope-solutions.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620005124/en/

Contacts:

For Periscope General information:

Christian Koestler

christian.koestler@periscope-solutions.com

+43-1-5370 6342

or

Periscope Media contact:

Gillie Tennant

Ascendant Communications

periscope@ascendcomms.net

+44 (0) 20 8334 8041 +1 508 498 9300