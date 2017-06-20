Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Logistics Market in Europe 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The logistics market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 3.00% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Logistics Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is increasing customer-centric logistics. Logistics providers in Europe are implementing innovative approaches to achieve customer-centric logistics. They are focusing on driving the discussion with customers on future trends and challenges in their specific industries.
According to the report, one driver in the market is emphasis on core competencies. Traditionally, logistics functions were handled in-house, as businesses preferred to exercise control and minimize risks. However, with increasing complexities and competitive intensities in businesses, the focus in businesses is shifting toward core competencies. Management units of various companies are concentrating all their resources on improving their core businesses. This is encouraging businesses to shift their focus toward 3PL.
Key vendors
- C.H. Robinson
- CEVA Logistics
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post DHL
- Expeditors
Other prominent vendors
- APL Logistics
- Agility
- BDP International
- FedEx Supply Chain
- Gati
- Kerry Logistics
- XPO Logistics
- Yusen Logistics
- Hellmann Worldwide Logistics
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 07: Market segmentation by type of model
PART 08: Decision framework
PART 09: Drivers and challenges
PART 10: Market trends
PART 11: Vendor landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zldw7z/logistics_market
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620005856/en/
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Related Topics: Logistics