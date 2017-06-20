Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Logistics Market in Europe 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The logistics market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 3.00% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Logistics Market in Europe 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing customer-centric logistics. Logistics providers in Europe are implementing innovative approaches to achieve customer-centric logistics. They are focusing on driving the discussion with customers on future trends and challenges in their specific industries.

According to the report, one driver in the market is emphasis on core competencies. Traditionally, logistics functions were handled in-house, as businesses preferred to exercise control and minimize risks. However, with increasing complexities and competitive intensities in businesses, the focus in businesses is shifting toward core competencies. Management units of various companies are concentrating all their resources on improving their core businesses. This is encouraging businesses to shift their focus toward 3PL.

Key vendors

C.H. Robinson

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL

Expeditors



Other prominent vendors

APL Logistics

Agility

BDP International

FedEx Supply Chain

Gati

Kerry Logistics

XPO Logistics

Yusen Logistics

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 07: Market segmentation by type of model

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

