TSYS (NYSE: TSS) announced today that it has extended its payments agreement with Tesco Bank to continue supporting the bank's credit card business in the UK. Under the agreement, TSYS will provide full customer account management services on its industry leading TS2 platform.

Tesco Bank aims to be the bank for people who shop at Tesco and provides 8.1 million accounts and policies to customers. The bank offers a full range of core retail banking and general insurance products to meet the needs of Tesco shoppers.

"TSYS has proven itself as the right partner for Tesco Bank as we continue to look for new and innovative ways to grow and improve our credit card business," said David McCreadie, managing director, Tesco Bank. "With their outstanding client service and deep understanding of our business, we're confident that they will continue to help us provide a seamless experience to our customers."

"This is a great example of how TSYS values long term client relationships," said Rob Hudson, group executive of TSYS International. "Tesco's market-leading retail experience together with TSYS' payments expertise has proven to be a dynamic combination in providing an outstanding cardholder experience."

Terms of the multi-year agreement were not released.

About Tesco Bank

Tesco Bank's goal is to make banking and insurance easier and better value for people who shop at Tesco. We've been around since 1997 and today we help more than 6 million customers every day with everything from insuring their pets, to buying their first home. Our 4,000 colleagues serve our customers seven days a week from our four main centres in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Newcastle, and we are also available through online and mobile banking 24/7.

Tesco Bank is a trading name of Tesco Personal Finance plc. Registered in Scotland No. 173199. Registered Address: EHQ, 2 South Gyle Crescent, Edinburgh, EH12 9FQ. www.tescobank.com

About TSYS

TSYS (NYSE: TSS) is a leading global payments provider, offering seamless, secure and innovative solutions across the payments spectrum from issuer processing and merchant acquiring to prepaid program management We succeed because we put people, and their needs, at the heart of every decision. It's an approach we call 'People-Centered Payments

Our headquarters are located in Columbus, Ga., U.S.A., with approximately 11,500 team members and local offices spread across 13 countries. TSYS generated revenue of $4.2 billion in 2016, while processing more than 25.5 billion transactions. We are a member of The Civic 50 and were named one of the 2017 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere magazine. TSYS is a member of the S&P 500 and routinely posts all important information on its website. For more, visit tsys.com.

