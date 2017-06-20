The mobility brand of Groupe PSA, Free2Move, enables users to access six car-sharing services in France and two in Spain through one single app.

The app's geographical expansion is deployed as part of the "Push to Pass" strategic plan which positions the Groupe PSA as a supplier of mobility services.

The Free2Move app makes life easier. It enables users to identify all available car-sharing vehicles in their vicinity in just one click on their smartphone. Users can thus compare the location, characteristics and operating cost of available vehicles. They can either book or immediately access the vehicle of their choice for a period ranging between a few minutes and several days.

The Free2Move application provides access to six carsharing services in France, including peer-to-peer services or companies owning the vehicle fleet (also called public carsharing services). The application is free and available for iOS and Android.

Koolicar and Drivy offer peer-to-peer car sharing throughout France;

and offer peer-to-peer car sharing throughout France; TravelCar offers peer-to-peer car sharing in major airports and train stations;

offers peer-to-peer car sharing in major airports and train stations; Communauto, Zipcar and Autolib, urban car sharing services in Paris, let users pick up a car and thus get a booked parking space. The Communauto fleet includes Citroën vehicles, while that of Zipcar includesPeugeot vehicles.

The application is also available in Spain with urban car-sharing services emov and Car2Go in Madrid.

With 250,000 customers in Europe and some thirty operators,Free2Move now offers access to car-sharing services in cities across the following seven countries: Germany, Italy, Austria, Sweden, the UK, Spain and France.

According to research by Frost Sullivan,1 France is ranked third in Europe for the number of car sharing users (320,000 members in 2015), behind Germany and Italy; it is ranked second for the number of shared vehicles (7,500 in 2015), behind Germany. The number of users of car-sharing services worldwide is set to multiply by 4.5 over the next 10 years, increasing from 8 to 36 million users between 2015 and 2025.

With its Free2Move brand, Groupe PSA aims to become a major player in these new mobility services. Brigitte Courtehoux, Director of the Groupe PSA's Connected Services New Mobility Business Unit declared: "Free2Move wants to meet the various expectations of its customers and facilitate access to these new mobility services. We want to make life easier for everyone in terms of travel, whether for a short trip in a city centre or over longer distances."

Free2Move

Created in September 2016, the Groupe PSA's mobility brand brings together all new mobility services within the Groupe PSA to meet the various travel requirements of its individual and professional customers (car-sharing services, fleet management and multi-brand long-term leasing services).

With sales and revenue of €54 billion in 2016, the Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions that provide freedom and enjoyment to customers around the world. The Group has three car brands, Peugeot, Citroën and DS, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services under its Free2Move brand, to meet the evolving needs and expectations of automobile users. The automobile manufacturer PSA is the European leader in terms of CO 2 emissions, with average emissions of 102.4 grams per kilometre in 2016, and an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, with 2.3 million such vehicles worldwide. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.

