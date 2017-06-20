OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Sophos (LSE: SOPH), a global leader in network and endpoint security, today announced its partnership with Konica Minolta Inc. to integrate Sophos XG Firewall and Sophos Wireless into Workplace Hub. Konica Minolta recently announced Workplace Hub, an innovative enterprise IT solution that integrates everything from basic office automation functions to security, IoT device management and data storage in a single platform designed for small and medium enterprises. Konica chose to partner with Sophos because of its expertise in providing fully integrated, enterprise-grade solutions that are easy to deploy and manage for organizations without a large IT security team.

The constantly evolving threat landscape and increasingly complex networks and IT environments are driving greater demand for dependable security solutions that can cope with the latest threats. Sophos, with its proven-in-the-field security technologies, strengthens the Workplace Hub IT Security with its easy to integrate, simple to manage solutions, and offers a revolution in advanced threat protection.

"Due to its easy management and deep visibility into network activity, the XG Firewall is perfect for Konica Minolta's vision for the workplace of the future. We both share the same philosophy of providing simple yet comprehensive technology for businesses of all sizes," said Francois Depayras, vice president for Global OEM Alliances at Sophos. "By embedding Sophos' security using powerful and flexible APIs, Konica Minolta achieves the value and reliability they are seeking for their customers. Sophos products offer simple deployment, industry-leading protection, and great performance making them a great choice for innovative technology vendors like Konica Minolta."

Commenting on the partnership with Sophos, Dennis Curry, executive director of Global R&D and deputy CTO at Konica Minolta, said, "Workplace Hub not only allows businesses of all sizes to achieve effective digital transformation but also future-proof themselves against the next wave of technology innovations. We needed a reliable yet simple security solution that can support our roadmap for future integration of IoT, artificial intelligence and other mature capabilities as they become more central to the business environment of tomorrow. Sophos proved to be the perfect partner for us due to their recognized security expertise, proven-in-the-field solutions, and their ability to support us through every phase of this project."

The Sophos next-gen XG Firewall offers many features that make OEM integration simple and effective. These include:

A flexible management interface that can be branded or accessed via APIs

Multiple options for bundles, including email and web security, sandbox, next-gen firewall and wireless security

An extensive sales training program to enable fast adoption within the sales team

Mature support and integration processes, allowing partners to more quickly get to market

Sophos is a leader in both network and endpoint security and has world-class threat intelligence infrastructure with SophosLabs. Sophos' solutions are licensed by top security companies, networking vendors and other leading global IT brands.

Read the latest security news and views on our award-winning Naked Security News and read more about Sophos News at Sophos Blog

Protect every Mac and PC in your home with the next generation of centrally managed free internet security software, Sophos Home.

Connect with Sophos where you are

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Google+

Spiceworks

YouTube

About Sophos

More than 100 million users in 150 countries rely on Sophos' complete security solutions as the best protection against complex threats and data loss. Simple to deploy, manage and use, Sophos' award-winning encryption, endpoint security, Web, email, mobile and network security solutions are backed by SophosLabs -- a global network of threat intelligence centers.

Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, UK, and is publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOPH." More information is available at www.sophos.com.