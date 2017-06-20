Concurrent Computer Corporation: Concurrent Aquari Storage and Moonwalk Join to Deliver Integrated Data Management Solution for Enterprise Scale

ATLANTA, June 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent (http://www.concurrent.com/) (NASDAQ:CCUR), a global leader in storage, protection, transformation and delivery of visual assets, and Moonwalk Universal (http://www.moonwalkinc.com/), a specialist in large-scale data management solutions, today announce availability of an integrated solution that significantly improves storage cost efficiency and drives storage consolidation by automating storage placement of large data volumes.

Concurrent delivers value to creators and distributors of visual media including broadcasters, cable operators and post-production houses with AquariTM Storage, a modern software-defined storage system. Now qualified with Moonwalk Enterprise Data Management software v12, the integrated platform provides seamless management and migration by moving files from expensive proprietary primary storage to a scale-out storage system that supports multiple workloads simultaneously. Moonwalk's unique capabilities can manage, monitor, and track data according to policies based on project, location, user, group, size, name, time, access, and more, enabling simplified archiving, faster retrieval, and stronger governance.

"Large enterprises, particularly those with Windows and NetApp file servers that are getting out of control, struggle to manage a sprawling infrastructure and sprawling file growth," said Michael Harvey, VP Business Development at Moonwalk. "Using our software with Aquari Storage is a cost-effective and efficient solution for easing the demands on primary storage and gaining policy-based management over large data stores."

"By consolidating storage for all media workflows on a massively scalable storage system, visual media innovators can reduce total cost of ownership for media storage, increase flexibility and scalability for growing media content, and improve operational efficiency using modern data protection methods," said Scott Ryan, Senior Vice President, Products at Concurrent. This joint solution delivers impressive results for file control and automation in an enterprise infrastructure where there's a need to contain cost and complexity."

About Moonwalk

Moonwalk Universal develops the all-inclusive data management and protection software for major operating systems, storage platforms and the cloud. Moonwalk can be found in banking, healthcare, manufacturing, government, research and other key industries. Moonwalk is part of the Dialog Group of Companies. For more information visit http://www.moonwalkinc.com (http://www.moonwalkinc.com/).

About Concurrent

Concurrent (NASDAQ: CCUR) is a global software and solutions company that develops advanced applications focused on storing, protecting, transforming, and delivering high value media assets. We serve industries and customers that demand uncompromising performance, reliability and flexibility to gain a competitive edge, drive meaningful growth and confidently deliver best-in-class solutions that enrich the lives of millions of people around the world every day. Offices are located in North America, Europe and Asia. Visit www.concurrent.com (http://www.concurrent.com/) for further information and follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Concurrent_CCUR (http://www.twitter.com/Concurrent_CCUR).

Certain statements made or incorporated by reference in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding future events and developments and the company's future performance, including, but not limited to, management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates, or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. All forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from those projected.

Important risk factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to reinvest the net proceeds from the sale of our Real-Time segment in a manner that we believe will generate an adequate return to our remaining business and the risk factors discussed in Concurrent's Form 10-K filed August 30, 2016 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in subsequent filings of periodic reports with the SEC. The risk factors discussed in the Form 10-K and subsequently filed periodic reports under the heading "Risk Factors" are specifically incorporated by reference in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Concurrent undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.

All Concurrent product names and its logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Concurrent while all other product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information, contact:



Media Relations:

Christa Camiolo

(678) 258-4015

media@concurrent.com



Investor Relations:

Doug Sherk

(415) 652-9100

dsherk@evcgroup.com



Todd Kehrli

(310) 625-4462

tkehrli@evcgroup.com

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Concurrent Computer Corporation via Globenewswire

