BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Result of AGM

London, June 19
BlackRock Emerging Europe plc
LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14
Results of AGM
Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that resolutions 1 to 14 put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands. The following resolutions were passed under Special Business:
(Resolution 12) An ordinary resolution giving Directors the authority to allot shares.
(Resolution 13) A special resolution to authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.
(Resolution 14) A special resolution to authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.
Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:
www.hemscott.com/nsm.do
Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:
|For & Discretionary
|Against
|Votes Withheld
|Resolution 1:
|100.00%
|0.00%
|0
|Resolution 2:
|99.95%
|0.05%
|0
|Resolution 3:
|99.95%
|0.05%
|390
|Resolution 4:
|100.00%
|0.00%
|0
|Resolution 5:
|99.99%
|0.01%
|0
|Resolution 6:
|100.00%
|0.00%
|0
|Resolution 7:
|100.00%
|0.00%
|0
|Resolution 8:
|100.00%
|0.00%
|0
|Resolution 9:
|100.00%
|0.00%
|0
|Resolution 10:
|99.99%
|0.01%
|0
|Resolution 11:
|100.00%
|0.00%
|636
|Resolution 12:
|99.92%
|0.08%
|390
|Resolution 13:
|99.92%
|0.08%
|390
|Resolution 14:
|99.92%
|0.08%
|390
20 June 2017
For further information please contact:
Simon White/Barbara Powley
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
020 7743 3000