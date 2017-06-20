BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc

LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14



Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that resolutions 1 to 14 put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands. The following resolutions were passed under Special Business:

(Resolution 12) An ordinary resolution giving Directors the authority to allot shares.

(Resolution 13) A special resolution to authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

(Resolution 14) A special resolution to authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & Discretionary Against Votes Withheld Resolution 1: 100.00% 0.00% 0 Resolution 2: 99.95% 0.05% 0 Resolution 3: 99.95% 0.05% 390 Resolution 4: 100.00% 0.00% 0 Resolution 5: 99.99% 0.01% 0 Resolution 6: 100.00% 0.00% 0 Resolution 7: 100.00% 0.00% 0 Resolution 8: 100.00% 0.00% 0 Resolution 9: 100.00% 0.00% 0 Resolution 10: 99.99% 0.01% 0 Resolution 11: 100.00% 0.00% 636 Resolution 12: 99.92% 0.08% 390 Resolution 13: 99.92% 0.08% 390 Resolution 14: 99.92% 0.08% 390

20 June 2017

For further information please contact:

Simon White/Barbara Powley

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

020 7743 3000