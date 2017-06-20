sprite-preloader
Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

20.06.2017
PR Newswire

BlackRock Emerging Europe Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, June 19

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc
LEI - 549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14

Results of AGM

Following the Annual General Meeting which was held today, we are pleased to announce that resolutions 1 to 14 put to shareholders were passed on a vote on a show of hands. The following resolutions were passed under Special Business:

(Resolution 12) An ordinary resolution giving Directors the authority to allot shares.

(Resolution 13) A special resolution to authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights in respect of issues of new ordinary shares or the sale of ordinary shares out of treasury.

(Resolution 14) A special resolution to authorise the Directors to purchase the Company's ordinary shares for cancellation or to be held in treasury.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

www.hemscott.com/nsm.do

Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

For & DiscretionaryAgainstVotes Withheld
Resolution 1:100.00%0.00%0
Resolution 2:99.95%0.05%0
Resolution 3:99.95%0.05%390
Resolution 4:100.00%0.00%0
Resolution 5:99.99%0.01%0
Resolution 6:100.00%0.00%0
Resolution 7:100.00%0.00%0
Resolution 8:100.00%0.00%0
Resolution 9:100.00%0.00%0
Resolution 10:99.99%0.01%0
Resolution 11:100.00%0.00%636
Resolution 12:99.92%0.08%390
Resolution 13:99.92%0.08%390
Resolution 14:99.92%0.08%390

20 June 2017

For further information please contact:

Simon White/Barbara Powley

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

020 7743 3000


