Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Ford Sinclair / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Ford Sinclair: UK Private Business Awards 2017: Shortlist demonstrates strength across industries and the UK 20-Jun-2017 / 14:00 GMT/BST *UK Private Business Awards 2017: Shortlist demonstrates strength across industries and the UK* - Missguided, Deliciously Ella, Firmdale Hotels and In The Style Fashion Ltd among well-known brands competing for awards - Shortlist demonstrates breadth of private business across UK regions and industries The shortlist for the seventh annual Private Business Awards, sponsored by PwC, demonstrates the private business sector's strength across UK regions and industries. Finalists include fashion, food, financial services and healthcare companies amongst many others, selected from hundreds of nominees. The awards were set up in 2011 to celebrate the best in the private business sector and to underline its importance to the UK economy. The 61 companies shortlisted employ more than 28,000 people, have a combined turnover of GBP6.9 billion and operating profits of GBP544 million. The winners of this year's awards will be announced on 14th September 2017 at the gala awards at the The Brewery, London. Brian Henderson, partner at PwC, commented: "The UK Private Business Awards are a fantastic opportunity to take stock and celebrate the talent and success right across the private business sector. "The ambition of entrepreneurs and their teams makes this a crucial part of our economy, particularly in an uncertain economic environment. Passion and innovation isn't confined to a specific region or industry. "This year the finalists are from every part of the UK, and from industries as diverse as fashion, construction and financial services." *UK Private Business Awards 2017 - Shortlisted Nominees:* *Technology Innovation of the Year* *- *Carrot Risk Technologies Ltd - North West - Emblation Ltd - Scotland - Lightpoint Medical Ltd - South East - Limeforge Ltd - Northern Ireland - Phrasee Ltd- South East - Touch Surgery - London *Social Enterprise of the Year* *- *Cockpit Arts - London - Dot Dot Dot Property Ltd - London - GLL - London - Goodwill Solutions CIC - Midlands - Hydro Industries Ltd - West & Wales - Provide CIC - South East *High Growth Business of the Year* *- *Cennox - South East - CV-Library - South East - Infinity Works Consulting Ltd - North East - Mobica - North West - ParentPay Ltd - West & Wales - Uform - Northern Ireland *Rising Star of the Year* *- *Blaze - London - Bought By Many - London - Brighter Foods Ltd - West & Wales - Creams Café- South East - Frog Bikes Ltd - South East - Look Fabulous Forever - South East - Skinnydip - London *International Business of the Year* *- *Cennox - South East - Childrensalon Ltd - South East - Cosworth Group Holdings Ltd - Midlands - Green Man Gaming - London - Insights Learning & Development - Scotland - Missguided - North West *Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year* *- *Lee Biggins/CV-Library - South East - Oliver Bridge/Cornerstone - London - Adam Frisby/In The Style Fashion Ltd - North West - Ameila Harvey/The Collective - London - Ella Mills/Deliciously Ella - London - Josh Rathour/UNiDAYS Ltd - Midlands *Private Business Woman of the Year* *- *Michele Harriman-Smith/Childrensalon Ltd - South East - Lucy Jewson/Cut4Cloth Ltd T/A Frugi - West & Wales - Jennie Johnson MBE/Kids Allowed - North West - Tamara Littleton/The Social Element - London - Jacqueline O'Donovan/O'Donovan Waste Disposal Ltd - London - Carmen Watson/Pertemps Recruitment Partnership Ltd - Midlands *CEO of the Year - shortlist* *- *Harmeet Ahuja/Sun Mark Ltd - South East - Chris Endsor/Miller Homes - Scotland - Jan Flawn CBE/P J Care Ltd - Midlands - Jacyn Heavens/Epos Now - South East - Jennie Johnson MBE/Kids Allowed - North West - Adam Sullivan/Baywater Healthcare UK Ltd - North West *Family Business of the Year* *- *Castell Howell Foods Ltd - West & Wales - The Entertainer Ltd - South East - Firmdale Hotels - London - James Johnston & Co of Elgin Ltd - Scotland - JW Lees & Co (Brewers) Ltd - North West - Mash Direct - Northern Ireland *Private Business of the Year* *- *Bon Bon Buddies Ltd - West & Wales - Churchill Retirement Living - South East - Firmdale Hotels - London - GreenTech Distribution plc - South East - Miller Homes - Scotland - True Potential LLP - North East Ends. *Notes to editor:* *UK Private Business Awards* The UK Private Business Awards, sponsored by PwC, celebrates the best in the private sector and highlight the achievements of individuals and companies. The event recognises the importance of private companies to the UK economy and is attended by CEOs and entrepreneurs from every region of the UK. UK Private Business Awards website: http://www.ukpba-awards.co.uk/ [1] Should you be interested in attending the UK Private Business Awards, please contact Jo Thomas at Ford Sinclair: jo.thomas@ford-sinclair.co.uk /01277 350557 For more details, please contact Tilly Parke: tilly.parke@pwc.com /?020 7804 8761 *About PwC* At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 157 countries with more than 223,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com. PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details. (c) 2017 PwC. All rights reserved *Ends.* Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 584575 20-Jun-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ebf27295d2834e4d542f5e08e3d0774e&application_id=584575&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2017 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)