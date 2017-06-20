sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

48,629 Euro		-0,12
-0,25 %
WKN: 872087 ISIN: FR0000125007 Ticker-Symbol: GOB 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SAINT-GOBAIN Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SAINT-GOBAIN 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,474
48,482
16:45
48,487
48,488
16:45
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASAHI GLASS CO LTD
ASAHI GLASS CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASAHI GLASS CO LTD7,439+0,69 %
NIPPON SHEET GLASS CO LTD6,844+1,42 %
SAINT-GOBAIN48,629-0,25 %