Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Human Combination Vaccines Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global Human Combination Vaccines market to grow at a CAGR of 8.56% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Human Combination Vaccines Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of both branded and generic versions of human combination vaccines.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is rise in cases of infectious diseases. Infectious diseases are one of the most common causes of illnesses and deaths worldwide. The presence of microbes and their ability to multiply and adapt to changing populations, environments, and technologies create an ongoing threat to public health. In developing countries, the influence of infectious diseases is often devastating, leading to decreased survival rates, particularly in the pediatric population, and impeding opportunities for economic growth and development.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is government-sponsored programs. In the past, various diseases have been eradicated globally due to continuous efforts by governments to develop effective combination vaccines and implement proper immunization programs. Vaccines are the cornerstone of the fight against various communicable diseases, which can be proven by the success of smallpox eradication, the drastic decrease in polio cases during the past few decades, the progress toward tetanus eradication, and the decrease in measles mortality rate. Despite such initiatives, infectious diseases remain one of the major causes of deaths worldwide.

Key vendors:

GlaxoSmithKline

Merck

Sanofi

Other prominent vendors:

Daiichi Sankyo

Serum Institute of India

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Human combination vaccines: An overview

Part 06: Key clinical trials

Part 07: Market landscape

Part 08: Market segmentation by vaccine type

Part 09: Geographical segmentation

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

