Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global NFC Systems Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global NFC systems market to grow at a CAGR of 13.43% during the period 2017-2021.

Global NFC Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market. Many mobile phone operators are looking for ways to further develop this technology. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of NFC systems to various industries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing awareness about NFC technology among merchants. The increasing awareness about NFC technology among merchants has resulted in the growing adoption of NFC systems, which is driving the growth of the global NFC systems market. NFC systems help merchants obtain operating cost benefits, such as reduced cash processing, and more effective consumer engagement.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of HCE. The emergence of host card emulation (HCE) is one of the latest trends in the market. HCE wearable devices and smartphones perform card emulation on NFC-enabled devices without depending on a secure element. If NFC system vendors reshape the value chain and the business model and introduce the use of HCE, the market will likely grow. Built-in security features, such as an iris scanner and fingerprint reader, are additional safety features for HCE.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is growing demand for upgraded NFC POS terminals. In the last five to eight years, retailers have focused on cutting costs and enhancing operational efficiency. Retailers that are established in unprofitable locations tend to discontinue operations and sell their assets, which include NFC POS terminals. To cut costs and reduce the overall cost of ownership, other retailers operating in the same market or location, buy these NFC POS terminals.

Key vendors:

Broadcom

INSIDE SECURE

MediaTek

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

Sony

Other prominent vendors:

Qualcomm

Smartrac

STMicroelectronics

SanDisk

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by industry

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

