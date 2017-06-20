Research and Markets - Global Styrenics Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Sinopec, Covestro, LyondellBasell, Synthos & Total

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global styrenics market to grow at a CAGR of 4.81% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Styrenics Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emerging economies and infrastructural development. The emerging economies are focusing on infrastructural developments and long-term projects. China, India, Brazil, and countries in the Middle East are likely to increase their expenses in the infrastructure segment in the coming years. China continues to maintain its position as the leading market for styrenics resins in terms of consumption and production in the world. The country is expected to experience substantial growth in the styrenics market during the forecast period. This is due to the rising investment in infrastructural development and construction projects.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is high growth in wind energy applications of UPR. UPR is used to manufacture wind blades, nacelles, rotors, and other products. These resins have varied advantages like low process and fast curing time against traditionally used epoxy resin. The usage of these resins during the manufacturing process improves energy efficiency and reduces cost by about 35%-40%. The manufacture of wind blades is a major application of UPR in the wind energy sector. UPR is preferred over epoxy resins for blade manufacturing due to the price advantage that it offers for a similar set of properties.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Availability of high-performance substitutes. The availability of substitutes such as epoxy, vinyl ester, acrylic, and polyurethane resins restricts the growth of the market. Vinyl ester is resistant to moisture and offers commercial barrier coating and corrosion resistance. Its mechanical and thermal properties are better than styrenics. Hence, the acceptance of epoxy, vinyl ester, acrylic, and polyurethane resins is becoming a restraint for the growth of the global styrenics market.

