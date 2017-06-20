Pioneer & Onkyo U.S.A. Corporation Announces Rayz Rally: The First, Smart, Pocket-Sized Lightning-Powered Conference Speaker

TORRANCE, California, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneer & Onkyo U.S.A. Corporation today introduced RayzRally, the first Lightning-powered portable speaker that turns your iPhone into a conference speakerphone loud enough to fillthe boardroom. Rally joins Pioneer's new, innovative line of Rayz branded appcessories for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch that blend the intelligence of an iOS app with innovative Lightning accessories to deliver completely new experiences not possible through the 3.5mm headphone jack.

Rayz Rally uses Apple's newest Lightning audio technology, powered by Avnera Corporation's LightX platform and aims to provide simple and smart solutions for today's mobile consumers.

Pocket-sized, but Loud

Today's consumers require high-performance devices that work seamlessly between work and play. Rayz Rally is small enough to fit in your pocket, yet amplifies your call experience like never before. "Rayz Rally delivers a surprising level of audio volume and call clarity, a level typically experienced from larger conference phone systems, despite its small size," said Munenori Otsuki, CEO Onkyo & Pioneer Corporation. "Rally gives consumers the ability to instantly create a conference call for one person or a whole team by simply plugging Rally into the Lightning port of your iPhone. This performance is made possible by Avnera's patent-pending analog and acoustic audio technology.In addition to great voice quality, Rally sounds great for music listening too."

Plug and Play Simplicity

Rally is the world's first Lightning-powered plug-and-play speaker. Unlike other portable conference speakers, Rally has no battery. It is powered by your iPhone and is always ready when you are.Avnera's LightX platform enables Rally to minimize the power used from the iPhone. Simply plug Rally into the Lightning port, initiate calls from your device and your call is automatically transferred to Rally's powerful speaker. Rally adapts to the needs of the consumer; its use can be extended to internet calling on iPad and iPod touch, and on Mac and PC via a standard Lightning to USB cable. Create a conference call wherever and whenever you need to. It's a new kind of experience that works effortlessly.

Talk and Charge

Rally is also the first Lightning powered conference phone to enable talk and charge capability.Plug a standard Lightning cable into the Lightning port of Rally and enable pass-through charging for your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

Smart Features

Rally automatically knows what mode its being used in - for conference calling or listening to music. Rally will optimize the audio forcrystal clear phone calls orengaging music playback.Rally's single button is smart, and will mute/unmute calls or play/pause music depending on whatyouare doing. The iOS app also supports automatic software updates, keeping users current with new features and benefits over time.

"Pioneer is redefining mobile audio solutions with Rally," said Munenori Otsuki, CEO Onkyo & Pioneer Corporation. "Between its powerful features and affordable price, this pocket-sized Lightning-powered conference speaker sets a new bar in performance."

"We worked closely with Pioneer on Rally to address the needs of today's mobile consumers without compromising battery life, product size or performance," said Manpreet Khaira, CEO of Avnera Corporation. "This is made possible by the breakthrough innovations in audio, voice, speech and sensor circuits in Avnera's new LightX Platform that is the basis of Apple's second generation Lightning audio module technology."

Rayz Rally Lightning powered conference speakers ($99.95) are now available at Apple.com and Apple stores worldwide.

