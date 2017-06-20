PJSC MAGNIT - Execution Of Material Transaction

In accordance with the guarantee agreement the Guarantor shall be liable to the Creditor for the proper fulfillment by the Borrower of all obligations, both monetary and non-monetary, and obligations that may arise in the future under the Agreement concluded on the following conditions:

1. Under the Agreement the Creditor and the Borrower shall execute individual credit transactions (hereinafter - the Credit transactions) by signing confirmations containing the essentials of the Credit transaction;

2. The total credit limit amount shall not exceed 15,000,000,000 (Fifteen billion) rubles;

3. The deadline for the full credits repayment under the Credit transactions is June 6, 2022;

4. The interest rate for the credit use shall not exceed 30.0 (Thirty) percent per annum.

Other conditions, procedure of granting and repayment of the credit amounts, interest and other payments shall be determined by the Agreement.

The Guarantor's total liability shall not exceed 20,000,000,000 (Twenty billion) rubles.