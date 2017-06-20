Deal sees the U.S. microinverter specialist license its marketing, sales and manufacturing rights to Flextronics, one of the world's largest global electronics manufacturers and a longstanding partner of Enphase.

Financially troubled microinverter company Enphase Energy has announced that it is to allow Flextronics to market, manufacture and sell certain products from its portfolio in a move that is expected to ease Enphase's operating expenses and severe cash flow issues.

Information of the deal was outlined in a Form 8-K filing published on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ...

