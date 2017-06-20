Regulatory News:

Stallergenes Greer (Paris:STAGR), a biopharmaceutical company specialising in treatments for respiratory allergies, announces that following the completion of a formal audit tender process, conducted in accordance with the relevant requirements and led by the Company's Audit Committee, the Board has approved the appointment of EY LLP as the Company's auditor for the financial year commencing 1 January 2017. This appointment was approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 8 June 2017.

The Board of Stallergenes Greer extends its appreciation and thanks to PwC LLP for its past contributions.

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER PLC

Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer plc is a global healthcare company specialising in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialisation of allergy immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer Plc is the parent company of GREER Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the US) and Stallergenes SAS (whose registered office is in France). Additional information is available at http://www.stallergenesgreer.com.

Trading information

Name: Stallergenes Greer

ISIN: GB00BZ21RF93 1 Ticker: STAGR

ICB Classification: 4577

Market: Euronext Paris regulated market

DISCLAIMER

This document (including information incorporated by reference in this document), oral statements made and other information published by the Company contain statements that are or may be forward-looking with respect to the financial condition and/or results of operations and businesses of the Company. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "project," "estimated," "forecast," "should," "plan," "may" or the negative of any of these, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology indicating expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements include risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Without being exhaustive, such factors include economic situations and business conditions, including legal and product evaluation issues, fluctuations in currencies and demand, and changes in competitive factors. These and other factors are more fully described in the Company's 2016 annual report published on 28 April 2017 on the Company's website www.stallergenesgreer.com. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, due to various factors. Save as required by applicable law, neither the Company nor any other person assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to notify any person of any such update.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620006126/en/

Contacts:

Communications and Investor Relations

Natacha Gassenbach

Tel: +1 (617) 225 8013

Email: natacha.gassenbach@stallergenesgreer.com

or

Investor Relations Agency

FTI Consulting

Arnaud de Cheffontaines

Tel: +33 1 47 03 69 48

Email: arnaud.decheffontaines@fticonsulting.com

or

Media

Bloom

Serra Saridereli

Tel: +1 (212) 715 1604

Email: Sariderelis@bloompr.com

or

Havas Worldwide Paris

Samuel Rousseau

Tel: +33 (0) 6 51 03 51 43

Email: samuel.rousseau@havas.com