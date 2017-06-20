This press release may not be distributed directly or indirectly in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

Following its signature of an agreement to acquire Goldcar, a major European low-cost car rental company with a strong footprint in Spain and Portugal and significant know-how in the implementation of an efficient and low-cost model, Europcar Groupe (Paris:EUCAR) announces today the launch of a capital increase through the issuance of ordinary shares, without preferential subscription rights, via a private placement. The capital increase will result in the issuance of a maximum of 14,613,270 new ordinary shares, or approximately 10% of Europcar Groupe's share capital.1

Europcar Groupe intends to use the proceeds of the capital increase to bolster its share capital and enable it to maintain an efficient and robust capital structure in the context of financing its external growth strategy, in particular completing targeted acquisitions, including the planned acquisitions of Buchbinder and Goldcar. Assuming the completion of the acquisition of Goldcar and the contemplated capital increase, Europcar Groupe expects its pro forma2 ratio of corporate net debt to adjusted corporate EBITDA to be less than 3x at the end of 2017.

The transaction consists of a private placement exclusively to qualified and institutional investors in and outside of France (but not in Canada, Australia or Japan) pursuant to articles L. 225-136 of the French Commercial Code and L. 411-2 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code. The transaction will be carried out with a waiver of preferential subscription rights, pursuant to the delegation of authority granted to the Board of Directors under the 22nd and 23rd resolutions of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 10, 2017.

Eurazeo, which currently holds 41.43% of Europcar Groupe's share capital, has indicated that it intends to subscribe for new ordinary shares in the capital increase for a total amount of approximately €40 million.

Eurazeo has agreed with the Global Coordinators for the contemplated transaction that it will not sell or transfer its shares of Europcar Groupe for 90 days. In addition, Europcar Groupe has agreed with the Global Coordinators that it will not sell or transfer its shares (other than those sold in the contemplated capital increase) for a period of 120 days, subject to customary exceptions.

Goldman Sachs International and Société Générale Corporate Investment Banking are Global Coordinators, Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners for the capital increase and will backstop the transaction; this backstop does not constitute a firm underwriting (garantie de bonne fin) within the meaning of article L. 225-145 of the French Commercial Code. Rothschild is acting as financial adviser to Europcar Groupe.

1 Calculated based on a total share capital of 146,132,712 shares as of the date of this press release.

2 On a pro forma basis including acquisitions (Danish franchise, Buchbinder and Goldcar) announced since January 1, 2017.

Indicative timetable

The private placement will be carried out via an accelerated book-building, beginning immediately, that will determine the number of ordinary shares to be issued and their subscription price.

The subscription price and the number of new ordinary shares to be issued will be communicated by Europcar Groupe no later than June 21, 2017 and, in any event, as soon as possible following the completion of the book-building process for orders of new ordinary shares.

The closing date for the new ordinary shares issued in the capital increase is expected to be on June 23, 2017.

The transaction described herein will not be the subject of a prospectus receiving a visa from the French Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF"). Detailed information on Europcar Groupe relating to its business, results of operations, financial condition and prospects, as well as risk factors related thereto, are included in its 2016 Registration Document (document de référence) registered by the AMF on April 12, 2017 under the number R.17-015. The 2016 Registration Document can be found, together with other regulated information and Europcar Groupe's press releases, on Europcar Groupe's website (www.europcar-group.com). Europcar Groupe draws investors' attention to the risk factors included in Chapter 2 of 2016 Registration Document. If one or more of such risks were to materialize, this could have a material adverse effect on the business, financial condition or results of Europcar Groupe or on its ability to meet its targets.

About Europcar Group

Europcar Group is listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar is the European leader in vehicle rental service and is also a major player in mobility markets. Active in more than 130 countries and territories, including nine subsidiaries in Europe and two in Australia and New Zealand, Europcar serves customers through an extensive vehicle rental network comprised of its wholly-owned subsidiaries as well as sites operated by franchisees and partners. The group operates mainly under the Europcar®, InterRent® and Ubeeqo® brands. Customer satisfaction is at the heart of the group's mission and all of its employees, this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. The Europcar Lab, based in Paris, was created to better grasp tomorrow's mobility challenges through innovation and strategic investments, such as Ubeeqo, E-Car Club or Brunel.

