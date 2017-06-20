

VEVEY (dpa-AFX) - Nestlé has acquired a minority stake in prepared meals group Freshly, as the Swiss food giant enters into promising online prepared meals market.



Nestlé Tuesday said it was lead investor in a $77 million round of new funding for Freshly, that will allow the company to access to the $10 billion market for online prepared meals, which is expected to grow at very attractive rates.



Nestlé did not disclose the exact amount that it has invested in the company. However, the funding will help Freshly to construct a new East Coast kitchen and distribution center in 2018 as it prepares to expand its nationwide service.



As part of the agreement Nestlé USA's Food Division President Jeff Hamilton will join Freshly's board of directors.



Freshly is headquartered in New York with operations in Phoenix. Freshly was founded in 2015 and currently has 400 employees and plans to hire additional staff in next 12 months.



Nestlé USA Chairman and CEO Paul Grimwood said: 'While most food choices are still made in supermarkets, it's clear that consumers are responding to a growing universe of direct-to-consumer options, made possible through innovation. Acquiring a position in Freshly not only gives us access to this growth market, but it also brings reciprocal benefits for both companies.'



