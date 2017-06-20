Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Grand City Properties S.A. / Issue of Equity Grand City Properties S.A. announces capital increase 20-Jun-2017 / 17:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS* *Disclosure of Inside Information pursuant to Art. 17 MAR* *GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES CAPITAL INCREASE* *Luxembourg, June 20, 2017, 17:40 CEST* - The Board of Directors of Grand City Properties S.A. (the 'Company') resolved today to increase the Company's total share capital from EUR 15,378,888.30 by up to EUR 1,100,000.00 to up to EUR 16,478,888.30 through an issue of up to 11,000,000 new ordinary shares (the 'New Shares') with a par value of EUR 0.10 each, against cash contributions, by exercising the authorized capital of the Company which will increase the current amount of 153,788,883 shares (the 'Existing Shares') to up to 164,788,883 shares. The New Shares will carry dividend rights _pari passu_ with the Existing Shares. The issue price for the New Shares will be determined on the basis of the outcome of an accelerated bookbuilding process. Subscription rights of existing shareholders were excluded. The New Shares will be offered to institutional investors by means of a private placement outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the 'Securities Act') and in the United States only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers ('QIBS') within the meaning of and in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act in compliance with any applicable securities laws. The Existing Shares and the New Shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act. The Company has agreed with the accompanying investment bank to abstain from issuing any new shares within a period of three months. Edolaxia Group, a fully owned subsidiary of Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC, intends to subscribe for New Shares at least _pro rata_ to its current shareholding in the Company. The Board of Directors will specify the number of shares to be placed by separate resolution. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the capital increase primarily to fund the Company's growth strategy. *About the Company:* Grand City Properties is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas in Germany. The Company's strategy is to improve its properties through targeted modernization and intensive tenant management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: www.grandcityproperties.com Grand City Properties (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (_société anonyme_) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 24, Avenue Victor Hugo, L 1750 Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (_Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg_) under number B 165 560. 