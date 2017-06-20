sprite-preloader
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

EQUITY ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Whether the Sale of Albany Molecular Research, Inc. to The Carlyle Group and GTCR LLC is Fair to Shareholders - AMRI

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2017 / The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRI) stock prior to June 6, 2017.

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of Albany Molecular to The Carlyle Group and GTCR LLC for $21.75 per share. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to: http://www.zlkdocs.com/AMRI-Info-Request-Form-ma-5860, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE