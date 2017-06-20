viiz communications: viiz Makes Third Telecommunications Acquisition Within Recent Months

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2017 / viiz communications, a leader in platform services for the telecommunications industry, announced today that it has acquired Hawaiian Telcom's payphone services business throughout the Hawaiian Islands. viiz has a strong presence in Canada and the continental US and is pleased to expand its market coverage into Hawaii. Payphone service remains crucial to those without access to cellular networks, and viiz is happy to be able to provide this service for those who need it.





This is the third telecommunications acquisition viiz has made within recent months, following the purchase of 1 800 COLLECT in November 2016 and the directory assistance and operator services business from Spoken Communications in April 2017. The company is an emerging leader in platform services for the industry and is a trusted provider for managing core operations for their telecommunications partners.

About viiz

viiz is voice! viiz serves over 1,200 communications providers and enterprise customers with outsourced, on-premise, cloud and hybrid solutions. The company also offers VoIP communications solutions to consumers and businesses, as well as technology and software solutions to the enterprise marketplace. The viiz call center provides operator services, directory assistance, and customer care support, staffed with a team of experienced business professionals dedicated to customer service excellence. The company operates on the philosophy of providing solutions with a smile! To learn more, please visit www.viiz.com.

