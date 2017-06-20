sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 21.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,85 Euro 		-0,01
-1,16 %
WKN: A1JMCZ ISIN: CA95805V1085 Ticker-Symbol: 31WN 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,859
0,892
20.06.
0,851
0,891
20.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD CORPORATION0,85-1,16 %