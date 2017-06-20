Food for Thought: Booking.com Research Shows Culinary Experiences Dictate Holiday Choices for Canadian Travellers

TORONTO, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

69% of Canadians choose destinations known for great food and drinks

Vancouver , Montreal and Halifax topped the list of most popular Canadian food destinations among global travellers

Forget listening to your heart, for Canadians it's all about listening to your stomach.

According to new research commissioned by Booking.com, the global leader in connecting travellers with the widest choice of incredible places to stay, nearly three quarters (69%) of Canadians would travel somewhere known for its food and drink [i]. With the joy of trying local delicacies often becoming one of the highlights of any trip, it's clear Canadians have developed this taste for travel.

So, which destinations should be top of mind for those looking to sip, savour and sample their way through their next vacation? According to over 118 million real reviews from global travellers on Booking.com, the top Canadian cities for a salivating gastronomic experience are Vancouver, with its west coast charm and healthy treats, followed by the flavourful Quebecois cuisine of Montreal and thirdly the Nova Scotia Capital of Halifax, known for its fresh seafood and award-winning wines [ii].

Top 5 cities in Canada endorsed for food 1 Vancouver 2 Montreal 3 Halifax 4 Winnipeg 5 Toronto

Globally, Asian and South American flavours were favourites in the top ten foodie destinations, with Greece, Australia and Spain not far behind[iii]. Hong Kong, with its famous dim sum, Sao Paulo with Brazilian barbeque and Tokyo, whose restaurants have accrued more Michelin stars than New York and Paris combined[iv], top the list.

Top 25 cities globally endorsed for food by Booking.com travellers 1 Hong Kong, Hong Kong 2 Sao Paulo, Brazil 3 Tokyo, Japan 4 Athens, Greece 5 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 6 Melbourne, Australia 7 Bangkok, Thailand 8 Granada, Spain 9 Las Vegas, USA 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina 11 Singapore, Singapore 12 Warsaw, Poland 13 Porto, Portugal 14 Valencia, Spain 15 Florence, Italy 16 Milan, Italy 17 Sydney, Australia 18 Krakow, Poland 19 Istanbul, Turkey 20 Lisbon, Portugal 21 Munich, Germany 22 Copenhagen, Denmark 23 Seville, Spain 24 Brussels, Belgium 25 Rome, Italy

Gastronomic tourism

In the last year, almost one in ten (8%) people have travelled to fulfil their hobby of fine dining and seven percent for their passion for wine. However, with 79% of travellers between the ages of 18 and 34 considering travelling somewhere that's specifically known for its gastronomic delights[v], it seems globally millennials are leading the way for gastronomic tourism. In fact, one in ten have combined their love of street food with travelling, compared to only four percent of those travellers aged over 55[vi].

Pepijn Rijvers, Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com comments:

"Culinary travel is an ever-growing trend, with travellers planning trips centred on taste-inspired exploration and seeking to fully immerse themselves in the local culture, of which food plays a huge part. Not only are people looking for luxury gastronomic experiences, but also sampling local and street food.

By using real traveller reviews, of which there are over 118 million on Booking.com and growing each day, we're able to help travellers to discover the best places to explore as recommended by fellow travellers from the best neighbourhoods and dishes to try to discovering hidden gems beyond the mainstream culinary destinations."

