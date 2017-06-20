TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Today, AlarmForce (TSX: AF) announces the completion of the previously disclosed sale of its US subscriber base to Lancaster PA based Select Security for a total consideration of US$11.6 million (approximately CAD$15.3 million). Following the second quarter the Company commenced discussions regarding the sale of its US subscription base. As previously discussed, part of our long-term strategy involved the departure from the US market as the performance metrics were not consistent with parallel opportunities in the Canadian market.

"I believe that this is a great outcome for all involved as it moves these subscribers to a company who is well positioned to invest in growing that network in the many markets in which they operate. For the balance of our Canadian operations, this change allows us to focus our efforts in Canada where our brand is incredibly well recognized," said Graham Badun, CEO of AlarmForce Industries Inc. "We will continue to make investments in our existing direct to consumer model and will be exploring other areas of growth and reinvestment."

About AlarmForce

AlarmForce provides security alarm monitoring, personal emergency response monitoring, video surveillance and related services to residential and commercial subscribers throughout Canada and the United States. More information about the company's products and services can be found at alarmforce.com.

