According to the latest market study released by Technavio, theglobal ion-exchange resins market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Ion-exchange Resins Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Ion-exchange resins are widely used in power and water treatment industries. The use of these resins in the pharmaceutical and chemical industries is increasing in recent years and is expected to witness notable opportunities during the forecast period. In 2016, the power and water treatment segment accounted for most the share in terms of revenue due to high consumption.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global ion-exchange resins market into five major segments by end users. They are:

Power

Water treatment

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Others

The top three segments based on end-users for the global ion-exchange resins market are discussed below:

Global ion-exchange resins market for power segment

In the power end-user segment, ion-exchange resins are widely used in various processes such as demineralization, condensate polishing, and treatment of radioactive waste in the nuclear power plants. These resins are crucial in nuclear power sector due to the benefits such as effective removal of radioactive waste from nuclear plants and minimizing waste discharge through feed water.

According to Mahitha Mallishetty, a lead metals and minerals research analyst from Technavio, "The increasing need for electricity from developing countries due to population growth and rapid urbanization has triggered the demand for power generation from nuclear plants. The share of nuclear energy in the global gross commercial electricity generation sector has been stable in recent years, accounting for almost 11% in 2015

Global ion-exchange resins market for water treatment segment

The scarcity of potable water and rising awareness regarding health have increased the acceptance of water purification systems, which require ion-exchange resins. These resins are extensively used for treating water in industries owing to the factors such as energy efficiency and lower cost when compared with other conventional physical and chemical water treatment applications.

"These resins are also widely used for treating municipal water in developing countries of APAC and ROW. In recent years, ion-exchange resins are also gaining prominence in household water purifiers; these resins are being used in cartridges, thereby increasing their demand," says Mahitha.

Global ion-exchange resins market for chemical segment

In the chemical industry, ion-exchange resins are used as a catalyst, for separation of metals, brine purification or decalcification, and for the production and purification of chemical compounds, including caprolactam. Furthermore, these resins are used in the purification of biodiesel and for the production of high-purity water.

The notable growth in the chemicals and related end-user industries in the developing regions, including APAC, is providing notable prospects for the market growth in the segment. Also, the growing global petrochemicals industry in MEA is also expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

BASF

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

ION EXCHANGE

LANXESS

The Dow Chemical Company

Thermax Global

