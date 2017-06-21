



Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

TOKYO, June 21, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - To celebrate its creative partnership with Luc Besson's upcoming sci-fi epic, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, luxury automotive brand Lexus, has today unveiled a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of the SKYJET collaboration, as well as the brand's design and technology philosophy that inspired elements of the final SKYJET, in a way that has never been seen before.The ambition is to immerse automotive and film fans alike further into the development of the SKYJET and to offer a unique insight and experience into how Lexus collaborated with Luc Besson and his design team to bring the single-seat pursuit craft of the future to life on the big screen in spectacular fashion.The design and technology series, which is available on Lexus International's website, chronicles the SKYJET journey from original concept, from the visionary mind of Luc Besson, to its visualization by Concept Designer Ben Mauro, through to Lexus' collaboration, which matched Luc's ambition for a vehicle befitting of the Valerian world, set 700 years in the future.Taking the experience to another level, a short 90s 'Making of the SKYJET' video launches today, as part of the content series, providing an exclusive look at the SKYJET behind the scenes on-set with director Luc Besson and lead actor Dane DeHaan, in his role as titular character Valerian. The video also features expert commentary from Producer, Virginie Besson-Silla, Valerian Concept Designer, Ben Mauro, and Lexus Chief Engineer, Takeaki Kato.Lexus Chief Engineer, Takeaki Kato, comments, "Technology will constantly advance and many things far in the distant future are impossible to be certain of now, however, at Lexus, we continuously challenge ourselves to imagine them."He added, "The cars of the future might be flying in the air, but as a luxury brand we consider essential that they remain emotional."When designing the interior of the concept model, the Valerian creative team were inspired by Lexus' future vision in AI and advanced HMI technologies. These showcase the brand's ambition for the vehicles to become at one with the driver, enabling control of the vehicle with simple hand gestures, such as with the LF-FC concept's hologram technology, or even with the human mind.The SKYJET's final design incorporates an adapted interpretation of Lexus' signature "spindle" grille, and a similar headlight design to that of the 2017 Lexus LC coupe, defined by an athletic and aerodynamic shape. What's more, the narrative is also set to incorporate an imagined energy capsule of the future, inspired by Lexus' work on innovative hydrogen fuel cell technology.Fans will get another exclusive glimpse of the SKYJET as it whizzes through the Valerian world in the new Lexus SKYJET ad which launches today, ahead of the hotly anticipated global launch of Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets in theaters on 21st July.To find out more about Lexus' role in bringing the final SKYJET to life, visit https://www.lexus-int.com/Learn more about VALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS on:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ValerianMovieTwitter: https://twitter.com/ValerianMovieInstagram: https://instagram.com/valerianmovie/ValerianSKYJET ExperienceAmazingFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/LexusInternationalTwitter: https://twitter.com/LexusIntInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/beyondbylexus/http://www.lexus-int.com/About ValerianVALERIAN AND THE CITY OF A THOUSAND PLANETS is the visually spectacular new adventure film from Luc Besson, the legendary director of The Professional, The Fifth Element and Lucy, based on the ground-breaking comic book series which inspired a generation of artists, writers and filmmakers.In the 28th century, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are a team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a mission to the astonishing city of Alpha--an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.About LEXUSSince its debut in 1989, Lexus has earned a worldwide reputation for high-quality products and exemplary customer service. Lexus is the hybrid leader among luxury brands, offering hybrids that provide the best in innovative technology and premier luxury. The evolution of Lexus is reflected in the progressive designs of its new vehicles. The grille, dynamic light treatments, and sculptured lines create a distinctive look of luxury for Lexus. For more information, please visit www.lexus-int.com and www.lexus-int.com/news/.Source: LEXUSContact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.